FC Goa take on Chennaiyin FC in the match number 33 of the 2020-21 Hero Indian Super League (ISL). While FC Goa come into the co test with a defeat in their fixture, Chennaiyin FC secured a draw in their last outing. Meanwhile, if you are looking for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 football match live streaming online and telecast details, then continue reading. FCG vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

These two teams have squared off 17 times in the past with FC Goa winning nine times. Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have emerged victorious on seven occasions. On the ISL 2020-21 points table, FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC are on the seventh and eighth spot respectively. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 19, 2020 (Saturday). The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of FCG vs CFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the FCG vs CFC clash online for fans.

