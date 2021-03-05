FC Goa and Mumbai City FC will face each other in the first leg of the Indian Super League 2020-21 semi-finals. The clash will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on March 05, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be looking for a win and take a step closer towards the finals of the competition. Meanwhile, fans searching for FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. FCG vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Mumbai City recovered from their poor form as they managed to win the last two league games to finish at the top of the table while FC Goa remained unbeaten in their last five games to secure the final semi-final spot. In the sides two league meeting this season, Mumbai won the first fixture while the teams played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the other one.

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21, Semi-Final 1 Leg 1 Match Time and Schedule in India

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Semi-Final Leg 1 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The game will be held on March 05, 2021 (Friday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21, Semi-Final 1 Leg 1 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the FCG vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online for fans.

