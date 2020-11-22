Juventus and Cagliari are all set to take on each other in the next couple of hours. Juventus, unlike their previous seasons, has not had a great start in the Serie A 2020-21 as they have won only three games out of seven and rest of them have ended with a draw. Cagliari has been on number 11 of the points table winning three games and losing an equal number of matches. One of their games ended with a draw. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the details about how to watch the game between Juventus and Cagliari. But before that let’s head on to a short preview of the game. Juventus Announces 22-Member Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Cagliari, Matthijs de Ligt Makes a Comeback After an Injury.

Juventus enters the game with a 1-1 draw against Lazio whereas, Cagliari steps into the match with a 2-0 win over Sampdoria. The good news for the home team is Matthijs de Ligt has made a comeback into the squad after being ousted for about three months due to a shoulder injury. A while ago Juventus announced a 22-member squad for the game which had his name. Now, let's head on to the live streaming details of the game below:

Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Cagliari match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on November 22 (Saturday midnight). The match will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin and it is scheduled to start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Juventus vs Cagliari, Serie A 2020-21 Match Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live action of Juventus vs Cagliari match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India and fans tune in to Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD channels to catch the live-action of the game. Those searching for an online option to watch the match live can log into SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network. SonyLiv will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India.

