Juventus and Napoli will face each other in their remaining Serie A fixture on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday) at the Juventus Stadium in Turin. The teams are just separated in the table on goal difference and will be aiming to close the gap on teams above them. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Torino 2–2 Juventus, Serie A 2020–21 Result: Cristiano Ronaldo Late Goal Rescues Champions in Turin Derby.

Andrea Pirlo’s team come into this game on the back of some poor results as they have dropped five points in two games against relegation strugglers, Benevento and Torino. Meanwhile, the side from Naples are in sensational form, winning their previous four league fixtures and are unbeaten in five. Both teams still have an outside chance of winning the league and will be looking to take a step towards that with a win. Napoli Win Appeal To Replay Abandoned Clash Against Juventus After No Show Due to COVID-19 Outbreak.

Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Juventus vs Napoli match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium and will take place on April 07, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled time of 10:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Napoli on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

