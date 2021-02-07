Liverpool host Manchester City in the latest round of Premier League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Anfield on February 7, 2021 (Sunday). The teams have won the last three titles between them and this clash will play an important role in the championship race. Meanwhile, fans searching for Liverpool vs Manchester City live streaming in EPL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Liverpool vs Manchester City: Will Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies Make Their EPL 2020-21 Debut As Reds Look to Stay Alive in Title Race.

Liverpool have been underwhelming in recent times, losing six of their last six games of the league, two of which have come at Anfield. So Jurgen Klopp's team will be hoping to get one over their rivals and climb back into the title race. Meanwhile, Manchester City, who are two points clear at the top (with one game in hand) and will look to move further away from the cashing pack with a win and take a giant stride toward their third title in four years.

When is Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Liverpool vs Manchester City match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on February 07, 2020 (Sunday). The clash will be held at Anfield and the game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Liverpool vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Liverpool vs Manchester City match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 08:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).