In the match number 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 Mumbai City FC take on NorthEast United FC. It is the contest between table-toppers Mumbai City FC and fifth placed NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, if you are looking for how to watch the live streaming online of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC (MUFC vs NEUFC), then continue reading to find out all the details along with free TV telecast. MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Mumbai City vs NorthEast United in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Mumbai City FC have lost just one game this season and that interestingly was against NorthEast United FC. It was the season opener for both the teams. Since then, Mumbai have won nine games, drawn three and lost none. NorthEast United, on the other hand, have won four, drawn six and lost three. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

When is Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi Athletic Stadium. The game will be played on January 30 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Mumbai City vs NorthEast United match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the NFC vs NEUFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

