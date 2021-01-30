The Indian Super League 2020-21 has a very interesting fixture in store for us today as the Mumbai City FC will be facing NorthEast United later this evening. The match will be hosted at the GMC Stadium in Goa. Now, in this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 predicted team which help you build your squad ahead of the Indian Super League 7 match. In this article, we shall pick the goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards for the match, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview quickly. Mumbai City FC is riding high with confidence as they are placed on number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Mumbai City FC has been unbeaten in their last five outings. The team ended up winning three games out of five and a couple of them ended with draw. The NorthEast United is placed on number five of the ISL 2020-21 points table with four wins and three losses. The team has played 13 games so far in the tournament and six games have ended with a draw. Out of the last five games played by the team, the team has lost a couple of them and won an equal number of matches. One of them ended with a draw. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Amrinder Singh (MCFC) must be your keeper for this game.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Ashutosh Mehta (NEUFC), Wayner Vaz (NEUFC), Sarthak Golui (MCFC) and Mourtada Fall (MCFC) must be the defenders in your team.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Gallego (NEUFC), Farukh Choudhary (MCFC) and Hugo Boumous (MCFC) must be your midfielders.

Mumbai City vs NorthEast United, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Idrissa Sylla (NEUFC), Luis Machado (NEUFC) and Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) can be picked as the forwards in your team.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (MCFC) must be the captain of your Fantasy team while Federico Gallego (NEUFC) can be named as then vice-captain for Mumbai City vs NorthEast United clash in Indian Super League 2020-21.

