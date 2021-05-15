English champion Manchester City will travel to St James Park to take on Newcastle United with Pep Guardiola looking to rotate heavily following the wrapping up of the league. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. With their maiden Champions League final not too far away, the showpiece event remains the only priority for the Spaniard. Despite fairing poorly in the initial stages of the campaign, Manchester City has surprised everyone with the ease they have claimed another title. Opponents Newcastle United are 16th in the league with 39 points and are safe for another season. The Magpies once flirted with the relegation zone but saved themselves with some strong showing of late. Newcastle United versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 12:30 AM IST. Manchester City Win EPL 2020-21 Title As Leicester City Beat Manchester United 2-1.

Callum Wilson is out of the season with a hamstring injury and joins the likes of Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles, Elliot Anderson, Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser. Ciaran Clark will continue to start in defence in place of the suspended Fabian Schar. Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin are the two pacey forward with Miguel Almiron and Jonjo Shelvey holding the midfield. Martin Dubravka in goal should expect a busy day at work with City set to attack in full flow.

Sergio Aguero is set to start for Manchester City as he nears his tenure at Manchester City. The veteran Argentine striker will be flanked by Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez. Rodri is the first choice central defensive midfielder for Pep Guardiola while there is a start for Bernardo Silva in midfield. Ruben Dias and John Stones should both start for the champions in defence with the duo being rock solid for the majority of the season.

Manchester City does not have a good away record against Newcastle United in the recent past but should get the job done tonight. Now, let's head on to the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Newcastle vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

New Castle vs Manchester City match in EPL 2020-21 will be played on May 15, 2020 (Saturday). The clash will be held at St James Park and the game is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Newcastle vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the live-action of the Newcastle vs Manchester City match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League 2020-21 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the EPL clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of New Castle vs Manchester City, EPL 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can also catch the live action of the Newcastle vs Manchester City match online. Since Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the match online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream.

