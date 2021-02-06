Continuing their pursuit for the AFC Champions League qualification, ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns with Odisha FC in their next fixture of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Saturday (February 6). Both teams had entirely different campaigns this season which makes the Mariners firm favourites for this game. They are currently second in the team standings with 27 points in 14 games. To the contrary, Odisha FC are reeling at the bottom position with eight points in 14 outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of OFC vs ATKMB match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

ATK Mohun Bagan have arguably been the most well-balanced team this season and will like to extend their sensational run. They’ll take the field on the back of a 3-2 victory over Kerala Blasters. On the other hand, not many things have gone right for the Odisha based team this season. They lack the quality and experience in midfield to turn games around. Notably, Gerald Peyton has been appointed the Interim Head Coach of the club following the infamous axing of Stuart Baxter. As the upcoming game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. OFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on February 6, 2020 (Saturday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of OFC vs ATKMB match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the OFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans.

