ATK Mohun Bagan are up against struggling Odisha FC in the upcoming fixture of Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Saturday (February 6). Both sides had entirely different campaigns this season, making ATK Mohun Bagan firm favourites to win the game. With 27 points in 14 games, the Mariners are second in the team standings and are in the pursuit for the AFC Champions League qualification. On the other hand, Odisha are reeling at the last spot with just eight points in 14 outings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for OFC vs ATKMB match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

After the infamous axing of Stuart Baxter, Gerald Peyton has taken over Odisha team's charge as the Interim head coach. However, the Irishman has an uphill task at hands as the Juggernauts have never looked like a solid side so far. The sole contest between the two sides was earlier in the current season where the Mariners ran out 1-0 winners. Roy Krishna smashed a winner in the extra time to take his side over the line. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let's look at the streaming and other details.

OFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB) must be your keeper for this game.

OFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sandesh Jhingan (ATKMB), Tiri (ATKMB), Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) and Jacob Tratt (OFC) must be your defenders.

OFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Cole Alexander (OFC), Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC), Vinit Rai (OFC) and Marcelo Leite Pereira (ATKMB) must be your midfielders.

OFC vs ATKMB, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Diego Mauricio (OFC) and Roy Krishna (ATKMB) must be your forwards.

Roy Krishna (ATKMB) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Diego Mauricio (OFC) can be chosen as vice-captain.

