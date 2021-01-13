Chennaiyin FC are up against Odisha FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim on Wednesday (January 13). Odisha had a terrible campaign so far as they are placed at last in the team standings with six points in 10 games. However, their recently got their first win of the season against Kerala Blasters, and they would like to carry forward the momentum. On the other hand, Chennaiyin have blown hot and cold this season, placed at eighth position with 11 points. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of OFC vs CFC match. OFC vs CFC Head-to-Head Records.

Although the Marina Machans showed glimpses of their quality, they have been highly inconsistent throughout the season. They are also winless in their last four fixtures. On previous occasions, the two clubs have locked horns thrice with Odisha winning one game. The other two fixtures resulted in draws. The most recent contest between the two teams was on January 10, 2021, in Bambolim, which was a goalless draw. As the upcoming game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. OFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday). The match will take place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of OFC vs CFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the OFC vs CFC clash online for fans.

