Juventus will travel to take on Hellas Verona in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona on February 27, 2021 (late Saturday night). Both teams are heading into the game on the back of decent results. Meanwhile, fans searching for Verona vs Juventus live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 23-Member Squad for Serie A 2021 Match Against Hellas Verona, Check Out Predicted Starting XI for VER vs JUV.

Juventus will look to cut the points gap on leaders Inter Milan but will have a difficult job as they face a Verona side in great form. Verona are ninth in the team standings and have already picked up a positive result against the record champions this season, drawing 1-1 at the Juventus Stadium in their previous tie.

Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Verona vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona and will begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will take place on January 28, 2021 (Sunday).

How to Watch Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Verona vs Juventus on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

