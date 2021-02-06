Huesca (HUE) will host defending champions Real Madrid (RMA) in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at Estadio El Alcoraz on February 6, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams are coming into the match on the back of mixed results and will be looking to find some consistency. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create HUE vs RMA Dream11 Team can scroll down below. Real Madrid Coach Zinedine Zidane Hopeful of Eden Hazard’s Comeback in Two-Three Weeks.

Real Madrid will be without star man Eden Hazard as the Belgian winger has picked up a muscular injury and will be out for quite some time. Zinedine Zidane will be hoping his side can bounce back from then damaging defeat last time around against Levante. Meanwhile, Huesca are at the bottom of the table but recorded their first win in 10 games in all competition against Valladolid last game and will be looking to build on that and help them in the relegation battle.

HUE vs RMA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RMA) must be your keeper for this game.

HUE vs RMA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Javi Galan (HUE), Eder Militao (RMA) and Marcelo (RMA) must be your defenders.

HUE vs RMA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Mikel Rico (HUE), Lucas Vasquez (RMA), Luka Modric (RMA) and Casemiro (RMA) must be your midfielders.

HUE vs RMA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Rafa Mir (HUE), Shinji Okazaki (HUE) and Karim Benzema (RMA) must be your forwards.

HUE vs RMA, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Coutrois (RMA), Javi Galan (HUE), Eder Militao (RMA), Marcelo (RMA), Mikel Rico (HUE), Lucas Vasquez (RMA), Luka Modric (RMA), Casemiro (RMA), Rafa Mir (HUE), Shinji Okazaki (HUE) and Karim Benzema (RMA).

Karim Benzema (RMA) must be your captain for this clash while Rafa Mir (HUE) can be selected as the vice-captain for the match.

