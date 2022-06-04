Playing at the Puskas Arena in Budapest is not easy for national teams and England have a massive test ahead of themselves as they gear up to take on Hungary. The Three Lions made it to the third spot in the inaugural Nations League but had a disappointing run last season. They will need to be at their very best this evening and start on a positive note. The two sides were part of the same group in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and will know a thing or two about each other. Gareth Southgate has changed the fortunes of the English team as they now regularly feature in the later stages of Cup competitions but a win still desserts the side. Belgium 1-4 Netherlands, Nations League: Memphis Depay Nets Brace in Dominating Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Kevin Varga misses out for Hungary while manager Marco Rossi has also included four uncapped players in his matchday squad. Skipper Adam Szalai has been around for a while now with the national team and he will know what it is like facing the top sides. Loic Nego and Zsolt Nagy will look to utilise their pace on the wings and try and stretch the English defence.

Phil Foden has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not feature against Hungary while injury rules out Ben White. Harry Kane is all set to lead the attack with Mason Mount providing the creativity from midfield. Declan Rice in the sweeper role is crucial to Three Lions’ possession-based game while Jude Bellingham could venture forward and join the attack with each possible opportunity,

When Is Hungary vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hungary vs England UEFA Nations League 2022-23 match will take place on June 04, 2022 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Puskas Arena and has a scheduled start time of 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Hungary vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Hungary vs England UEFA Nations League 2022-23 on Sony Sports Network. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for UEFA Nations League in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

Is Hungary vs England, UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 Match Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow Hungary vs England, UEFA National League match on online platform. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the game for its fans in India. Jio subscribers can tune into JioTV to watch the free live streaming online.

Hungary will provide stiff competition to England with home advantage coming into play but with several star players in their ranks, the visitor should register a win.

