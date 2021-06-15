Defending champions Portugal will begin their Euro 2020 campaign as they take on Hungary in the first round of matches in Group F. The clash will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday). Both teams will be determined to make a strong start in one of the toughest groups. Meanwhile, fans searching for Hungary vs Portugal, Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. Euro 2020 Day 5 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures.

Portugal are the reigning champions and find themselves in the tightest group in Euros this year along with the likes of France and Germany. So Fernando Santos’ team knows the importance of getting all three points against lower-ranked Hungary, who are playing their second consecutive European Championships after qualifying for the 2016 edition for the first time since 1972, where they finished fourth. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

When is Hungary vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Hungary vs Portugal Euro 2020 match will be played on June 15, 2021 (Tuesday) at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Hungary vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Hungary vs Portugal live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Hungary vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Hungary vs Portugal, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

