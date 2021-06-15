The European championships is up and running in grand fashion and already we have had some mouth-watering clashes and memorable events. The fifth day of the competition would see defending champions and title favourites Portugal take on Hungary in a Group F clash at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. Take a look at the match venue along with the timings mentioned in IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated

On the fourth day, Czech Republic got off to a winning start in Euro 2020, defeating Scotland 2-0. However, the highlight of that match was Peter Schick's stunning strike, which many have tipped to be the goal of the tournament so far. Slovakia blunted Poland's attacking prowess, defeating them 2-1 and Spain played out a frustrating draw against Sweden at home. Despite dominating most parts of the match and creating good opportunities, Spain were unable to score a goal.

Euro 2020 Day 5 Schedule With Time in IST

Sr No Date Match Time Venue 1 June 15, 2021 Hungary vs Portugal 09:30 pm Budapest 2 June 16, 2021 France vs Germany 12:30 am Munich

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

Matchday 2 of Euro 2020 will begin on June 16, 2021 (Wednesday). Finland will face Russia, while Wales and Italy will take on Turkey and Switzerland respectively.

Euro 2020 Points Table Update

Czech Republic and Slovakia won their respective matches against Scotland and Poland to move to the top spots in Group D and E respectively. Spain meanwhile are second in Group E following a goalless draw against Sweden, who are placed third.

