Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Portugal left it late to secure the win against Ireland in their previous match, which ensured three wins out of three for them in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Next up for Roberto Martinez’s men is a home tie against Hungary, which they will be looking forward to as they consolidate their place at the top of Group F. Their opponents Hungary, are second in the standings and head into this contest on the back of a key victory over Armenia. Portugal versus Hungary will be streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Rat Runs Onto the Pitch During Wales vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in Cardiff, Video Goes Viral.

Portugal will be without the services of Joao Neves, who is injured. The hosts will line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the attack. The Portuguese skipper has a poor outing against Ireland and will be keen to make amends in this game. Rafael Leao and Trincao will be deployed out wide with Bruno Fernandes as the playmaker. Vitinha and Palhinha are all set to form the double pivot in central midfield.

Roland Sallai and Barnabas Varga will return to the playing eleven for Hungary after serving their suspension. Willi Orban and Attila Szalai in the Hungary backline need to have a commanding game here. Bendeguz Bolla and Dominik Szoboszlai will start out wide and cut inside to support with the attacking play. Roland Sallai and Barnabas Varga will form the two-man attacking line for the visitors. Wales 2–4 Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Kevin De Bruyne Hits Brace, Leandro Trossard on Target As Rudi Garcia's Men Secure Dominant Victory.

Portugal vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Details

Match Portugal vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Date Wednesday, October 15 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 2 (Live Telecast) and SonyLIV (Live Streaming)

When is Portugal vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Portugal National Football Team is set to square off against the Hungary National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Wednesday, October 14. The Portugal vs Hungary FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon and it starts at 12:15 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Portugal vs Hungary, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Portugal vs Hungary live telecast will be available for live telecast viewing options on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For Portugal vs Hungary online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Latvia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Portugal vs Hungary live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription.

