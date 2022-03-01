Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC are set to take on each other in a top-of-the-table clash in the Indian Super League 2021-22 on Tuesday, March 1. The game would be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Hyderabad FC, who have already qualified for the semifinals of the competition, would now fight for the top spot against Jamshedpur, who are just a point behind them on the table. This top-of-the-table clash also promises to be an exciting one, with both teams having some in-form players. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has been in red-hot form, is just one goal away from matching Ferran Corominas' record of most goals in a single season (18). For Jamshedpur FC, Jordon Murray and Daniel Chukwu would look to carry on their good form. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match will take place on March 1, 2022 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the HFC vs JFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

