Hyderabad have had another below par season in the Indian Super League as they languish at 12th in the points table. The team faces Punjab this evening, where they will hope for a victory to end a three-game winless streak. With just four wins whole term, only Mohammedan have managed fewer wins than them. Opponents Punjab began on a high note but as the season progressed, they lost their way. The visitors have lost four out of their last five games and are in dire need of a win here. ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad will have Edmilson Correia leading the attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Joseph Sunny is the key playmaker in the team and should slot in behind the central striker in the final third. Ayush Adhikari will try and maintain the tempo of the game in midfield allowing Andrei Alba to venture forward in support of attack.

Luka Majcen, Ezequiel Vidal, and Nihal Sudeesh are all regular starters for Punjab and have a key role to play in the forward line. Suresh Meitei and Ivan Novoselec will form the center-back pairing for the visitors. Nikhil Prabhu will be the entrusted with the task of breaking up opposition play. Check out Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC match details and viewing options below.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Hyderabad FC and Punjab FC will face each other on matchday 23 of ISL 2024-25 season. The Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium and will start at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on March 6. Check out the Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC match viewing options below. ISL 2024-25: Odisha FC Stay Alive in Playoffs Race With 3-2 Win Over Jamshedpur FC.

Where to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC match on the Sports18 3 channels and Asianet Plus TV channels. Check Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC live streaming options below.

How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch Hyderabad FC vs Punjab FC live streaming online for free. Both the teams lack quality on the ball and the tie could end in a 1-1 draw.

