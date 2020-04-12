India Striker Jeje Lalpekhlua Donates Blood to Help During Covid-19 Crisis

Jeje Lalpekhlua. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, April 12: India striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has donated blood to a local organisation in Mizoram in his bid to contribute towards the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. "Due to the lockdown, blood units are not readily available nowadays. So the Hospital connected with the Young Mizo Association seeking help. The news reached me and I knew immediately what I needed to do," the 29-year-old was quoted as saying by www.the-aiff.com. "You cannot keep quiet and sit idle during such circumstances."Jeje said he immediately rushed to the Synod Hospital in Durtlang, Mizoram to donate blood.

"Upon receiving the information, we chalked out our plan. We headed to the hospital from the Durtlang branch of YMA. Out of 33 who had reported, 27 were deemed fit to donate," Jeje said. "It's not about me or someone else, it's about the human race that needs to fight together now, more than ever."

The Young Mizo Association (YMA) is the largest non-governmental voluntary organisation in Mizoram which operates primarily in the state and some parts of the other north-eastern states as well. "It is so satisfying that I have been able to play a minor role. I thank the Almighty for giving me the strength."

This is not the first time that Jeje has been involved in philanthropic activities. He has time and again rose to the cause in Mizoram whenever the situation has demanded.

"Someone had to stand by them. If a hospital is falling short of blood units, we need to help. We all need to play our part during the crisis. The most difficult part, I understand is to stay at home. But it's very necessary. The longer we stay at home, the faster will India heal," he said. Jeje who last played for India in the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 was last summoned for the National Camp for the match against Qatar, which was eventually postponed.