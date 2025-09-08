India vs Iran, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India National Football Team will lock horns with the Oman National Football Team for the third place at the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Khalid Jamil's men had started their CAFA Nations Cup 2025 campaign on a high with a 2-1 victory over Tajikistan, but the Blue Tigers succumbed to a 0-3 loss to Iran in their second match before going on to play a goalless draw against Montenegro. The India National Football Team is placed second on the Group B points table and would look to finish their campaign on a high. CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Indian National Football Team To Face Unbeaten Oman in Third-Place Playoff Clash.

The Oman National Football Team, on the other hand, have had two wins so far in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025. Oman began their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Uzbekistan before beating Kyrgyzstan 2-1 and Turkmenistan by an identical 2-1 margin. Carlos Queiroz and his team will have their sights firmly set on registering a third consecutive victory, while India would hope to sign off on a high. CAFA Nations Cup 2025: Mehdi Taremi Scores As Iran Defeats India National Football Team 3–0 (Watch Goal Video Highlights),

India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Match Details

Match India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Date Monday, September 8 Time 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor, Tajikistan Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The India National Football Team is set to go up against the Oman National Football Team in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 for third place on Monday, September 8. The India vs Oman match will be played at the Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor and it will start at 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the India vs Oman match live on their TV channel. For the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025, live streaming online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Third-Place Football Match?

Although the India vs Oman CAFA Nations Cup 2025 match live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the India vs Oman, CAFA Nations Cup 2025 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but they would need to have a match pass.

