Will Lionel Messi play tonight in the Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy match in MLS 2025 match? This might just be a big question that is hovering around in the minds of fans as the Herons look to return to winning ways. Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the biggest attractions whenever Inter Miami is in action at any stadium in the US or any other venue in the world. The same applies to this clash as well, at the Chase Stadium in Florida. The star Argentine had suffered an injury in the Leagues Cup 2025 against Necax, which caused him to miss Inter Miami's last two matches. But will he be back in action? Lionel Messi India Tour Details: Argentina Football Legend To Kickstart Four-City Tour With Kolkata Visit on December 12.

Inter Miami enter this clash on the back of a big 1-4 loss at the hands of Orlando City in MLS 2025. Playing without Lionel Messi, the Herons were totally outclassed, with Orlando City's Luis Muriel scoring a brace to star for his team in this win. Inter Miami are sixth on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference standings and a victory would lift them to the fourth spot on the points table.

Will Lionel Messi Tonight in Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi will return to action when Inter Miami host LA Galaxy in MLS 2025. The 38-year-old talismanic football star had to be subbed off as early as in the 10th minute of Inter Miami's match against Necaxa and later, the club confirmed that he had suffered a muscle injury. Lionel Messi was also seen in Inter Miami training pictures posted on social media. Injured Lionel Messi Attends Inter Miami vs Pumas UNAM Leagues Cup 2025 Match Alongside Wife Antonela Roccuzzo (Watch Video).

Lionel Messi in Inter Miami Training Session

Speaking to reporters, Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano reiterated the fact that Lionel Messi has been training with the team and shed light on his availability against LA Galaxy. "And unless something strange happens during today’s training session, we think he’ll be available for tomorrow’s game," he had said earlier. Lionel Messi is currently the joint top-scorer for Inter Miami in MLS 2025 with 18 goals to his name.

