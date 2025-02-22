Inter Miami will begin their new season in the Major League Soccer against New York City with the team once again looking to dominate the league phase. The club finished top of the standings last season but could not replicate their league phase form in the playoffs. Manager Javier Mascherano, the Inter Miami coach, begins his official reign at the club and with former teammate Lionel Messi as his captain, the fans are hoping for special things. Opponents New York City have also roped in a new manager in Pascal Jansen and the club will be hoping for improvements from last term. Inter Miami versus New York City will be streamed on Apple TV from 6:00 AM IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

Fafa Picault, Telasco Segovia, and Tadeo Allende are the players joining Inter Miami and their presence will add versatility. Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will continue to lead the forward line for the home side and the combination play from the duo will be crucial here. Sergio Busquets in midfield will make the side tick with his passing range.

Alonso Martinez scored 17 times for New York City last season and the striker will look to continue his good run here. Santiago Rodriguez as the playmaker will look to occupy the pockets of space in the final third and carve out openings for the forward line. Keaton Parks and Andres Perea will sit deep and shield the backline. Referee Punished For Asking Lionel Messi’s Signature After Inter Miami vs Sporting KC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Match.

When is Inter Miami vs New York City, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami take on New York City in their first match of Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 at Chase Stadium, Florida on Sunday, February 23. The Inter Miami vs New York City match will be played at the Chase Stadium in Florida and it starts at 6:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs New York City, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately. there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs New York City match live telecast in India. For Inter Miami vs New York City match in MLS 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs New York City, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs New York City MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs New York City live streaming online on Apple TV but would need to an MLS season pass. Inter Miami are in red-hot form at the moment and can be expected to start the MLS 2025 season on a high.

