Inter Milan vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast in IST: Inter Milan will chase their first successive wins since February when they host relegation-threatened Brescia in their next Serie A 2019-20 fixture on Wednesday. Antonio Conte’s men came back from a goal down to beat Parma in their previous game with two late goals. They will certainly hope for a win against a side placed in the second-last position and without a win in their last 13 league games. Inter are third in the points table with 61 points from 28 matches. They are 11 and seven points behind table leaders Juventus and second-placed Lazio respectively with a game in hand. Lionel Messi Takes Fewer Matches than Cristiano Ronaldo To Reach the Landmark of 700 Goals.

Brescia haven’t won a match in their last 13 appearances but the successive draws against Fiorentina and Genoa will certainly give coach Diego Lopez and his team some hope for survival. They are second from bottom in the standings with only 18 points and are eight points far from the safe zone. Brescia will have to produce results out of their skin to survive in top-flight next season. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Long-Range Rocket Against Genoa Recorded at 105 KMPH, Juventus Forward's Goal Video Goes Viral.

When is Inter Milan vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Inter Milan vs Brescia match in Serie A 2019-20 will be played at the San Siro Stadium. The clash will take place on July 01, 2020 (Wednesday) and is scheduled to start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can watch the Inter Milan vs Brescia match in Serie A 2019-20 on Sony channels. Sony Network is the official broadcaster of Serie A in India. To live telecast the game, fane need to switch t Sony Ten 2 & HD or Sony Six channels and catch the game live.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Inter Milan vs Brescia, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the match online for its fans in India. Viewers can either watch the match live on the SonyLiv app or on the website.

