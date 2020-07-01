Lionel Messi got to the landmark of 700 career goals last night during the match against Atletico Madrid and thus the started the comparisons between him and the Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo. The Barcelona captain took fewer matches than the Juventus star to reach the landmark. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been compared for donkey’s years now. Whether it comes to their goals, playing style or even the kind of records they have had over the years. Now last night both the stalwarts played in their respective leagues. Cristiano Ronaldo Wants Juventus to Keep Collecting Points After Bianconeri Beat Genoa by 3-1 (See Post).

While CR7 played in the Serie A 2019-20 game against Genoa, Barcelona played in the La Liga 2019-20 tie against Atletico Madrid. Both scored a goal in their respective league and grabbed headlines for the same. While Ronaldo brought up his 24th goal in 25 Serie A appearance, Messi got his 700th career goal and as per the stat, the Barcelona captain only took 861 appearances to get to the landmark. Lionel Messi 700th Goal Video: Watch Highlights of Barcelona Star Net 700th Career Goal With Utmost Ease Against Atletico Madrid.

Whereas, Ronaldo 973 matches to hit a total of 700 goals. Now that's an incredible stat which Messi fans would brag about for days to come. However, a lot of many netizens on social media said that the two stalwarts should be celebrated equally without any comparisons being made. For now, check out the goal by both Messi and Ronaldo below:

جنوى 0 × 2 يوفنتوس | هددددددددددددددددددف رونالدووووووو 🎥😍😍😍 #GenoaJuve ــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــــ المتابعة للحساب الاساسي فقط : ⁦ @Faster__Goal pic.twitter.com/b5CUS2eLsC — @GOALLL16 (@goalll16) June 30, 2020

Goal by Messi

#Messi700 #MESSI Messi becomes the fastest player to score 700 goals in the 21st century💥 Brilliant penalty from the football god pic.twitter.com/pi5QAMnQDn — Bruce Banner 🌠🌠 (@mathesh_sfc) July 1, 2020

Talking about both the players they are the only two active footballers to have reached the feat. Ronaldo and Messi have both spoken about the comparisons being made and both have said that it is quite unavoidable to be not be compared to being the best at the sport.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).