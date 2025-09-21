Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: Inter Milan have not had the best of starts in the Italian Serie A with the team managing just one win and two losses so far. They face Sassuolo at home this evening wherein they need a victory to climb up from their current 12th spot in the points table. The Nerazzurri heads into this game on the back of a win over Ajax in the Champions League. Sassuolo are on same points as Inter Milan and they too need a big win to get their campaign going in the league. Jose Mourinho Set to Join SL Benfica as Head Coach on Two-Year Deal Until 2027 After Bruno Lage Sacking, 'Special One' Returns to Club Where He Began His Illustrious Managerial Journey in 2000.

Lautaro Martinez will start for Inter Milan after missing the Champions League tie due to a back problem. He will partner Marcus Thuram in the attacking third for the home side. Nicolo Barella, Petar Sucic, and Hakan Calhanoglu will lead the midfield efforts for the team. Manuel Akajni, Francesco Acerbi, and Alessandro Bastoni will be part of the back three.

Sassuolo will welcome back Laurs Skjellerup for this tie but Sebastian Walukiewicz remains a major doubt for this game. The team is likely to play a 4-3-3 formation with Nemanja Matic as the central defensive midfielder. Domenico Berardi, Andrea Pinamonti, and Armand Lauriente will be part of the attacking unit for the visitors.

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Serie A 2025-26 Match Details

Match Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2025-26 Date Sunday, September 21 Time 12:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN (live streaming), no live telecast available

When is Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Sassuolo will visit Inter Milan in a crucial encounter in the Serie A 2025-26 on Sunday, September 21. The Inter Milan vs Sassuolo match is set to be played at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano, Italy, and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo live telecast in India due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India cannot watch Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2025-26 live telecast on any TV channel in India. Read below to check Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Serie A online viewing options.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, Serie A 2025-26 Football Match?

However fans in India might have live streaming viewing options of Serie A 2025-26 matches. Fans might be able to watch online live streaming of the Inter Milan vs Sassuolo Serie A 2025-26 match on the DAZN app and website. Inter Milan create chances playing at home and expect them to secure a 2-1 win here.

