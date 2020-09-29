Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that Jadon Sancho will remain at the club despite interest from Manchester United. Sancho, 20, remains United’s priority heading into the final week of the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are reportedly preparing a new final bid to test Dortmund’s resolve this week. Zorc has, however, stated that the England international will spend a ‘fourth season’ at the club and has dismissed any rumours of a possible move for the right-winger. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United to Make One Final Bid to Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

Sancho has been linked with United throughout the summer but the Premier League club have failed to reach an agreement with Dortmund for a sale. And although sources at the club have maintained that both sides are working closely toward reaching a deal and going through with the transfer before the October 5 deadline, Dortmund’s bosses have time and again stated that Sancho will remain at Signal Iduna Park this season.

Dortmund had earlier set United an August 10 deadline and asked the club to pay 120 million Euros to complete the Sancho deal. But not only have United refused to pay such a humongous fee under the current circumstances but also called out the Bundesliga club for setting their own ‘artificial’ deadline. Reports indicate that United still believe that a deal is possible and will launch an official bid later this week. But Dortmund have insisted that Sancho will not be old so late into the transfer window.

"We have to keep our club strong by keeping players together. Sancho will spend a fourth season with us this term and we have other players that are at the club for more than five years,” Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director, told German news outlet BILD. Sancho joined Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017 and signed a three-year deal with at the club with an added option to extend for another 12 months.

Meanwhile, United have made only one signing so far this summer with Donny van de Beek the only incoming for the Red Devils. The club are still in the market for a right-winger, left-back and a centre-back. But with the transfer window entering its final week, it looks like United might have to stay content with just one signing this summer. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is, however, desperate to add more depth to his squad before the deadline day.

