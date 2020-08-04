Jadon Sancho could be given the No 7 shirt when he completes a move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund sometime later this month. Sancho, who left Manchester City for Dortmund in 2017 to earn more game time, is excited about his return to England and reportedly will don the iconic No 7 jersey at United. He has already agreed to a five-year contract and all personal terms with the Red Devils and is eagerly waiting for both clubs to negotiate a deal for the transfer. Reports suggest that United could break the record for an English player and sign the young prospect for €100m from Dortmund. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: Manchester United Hold Advanced Talk With Borussia Dortmund for England Star.

Latest reports, however, suggest that United will not only break the bank for the winger but have also offered him their iconic no 7 jersey worn by the likes of George Best, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. Sancho, reports The Mirror, is also excited about wearing the shirt that will make him an automatic favourite at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portuguese Star ‘Unhappy’ at Juventus Wants to Move Elsewhere.

The No 7 shirt was last worn by Alexis Sanchez, after his fancied move from Arsenal in 2018. But the Chilean failed to light up the club with consistent performances and was shelled out to Inter Milan on a season-long loan last summer.

Sanchez is now expected to join Inter as a free agent after mutually cancelling his agreement with the Red Devils, who will save €60 million is wages after de-boarding the former Barcelona man. Sancho has been offered a €7 million per year deal with weekly ages worth €220k.

According to a report from The Guardian, United are in advanced negotiation with the Bundesliga club and are expected to announce the signing anytime this week. Both clubs had initially hit a roadblock with negotiations after Dortmund refused to lower their €120m valuation of the 20-year-old, who scored 17 times and assisted 16 goals in the Bundesliga in the recently concluded season. But the German club have now agreed to United’s proposal of paying the record transfer fee in instalments in the next two-three seasons.

