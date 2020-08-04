Cristiano Ronaldo clinched a second consecutive Serie A title in two years in Italy and seems to have adjusted just fine in the Italian capital since moving there from Real Madrid in 2018. The Portuguese superstar was instrumental in Juventus’ ninth successive Serie A title win and scored 31 goals in 36 matches. Ronaldo finished second to Ciro Immobile (36) in the league’s highest goalscorer chart helping Juventus maintain their domestic supremacy. Ronaldo even gifted himself a luxurious Bugatti La Voiture Noire, world’s most expensive car, to celebrate the title win. But reports suggest, the 35-year-old us ‘unhappy’ in Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Wanted PSG Move Before Coronavirus Pandemic.

Ronaldo may have settled well and fired Juventus to a record 36th Scudetto but he is said to be unhappy at the club and wants to move elsewhere. According to a report from France Football, Ronaldo was weighing up his options and wanted to move to Paris Saint-Germain to pair up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe before the coronavirus pandemic put halt to any possible transfer. Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Celebrate ‘Special Occasion’ With Romantic Dinner; Spanish Model Looks Stunning in Blue Dress (See Pic).

The report adds that Ronaldo wasn’t happy at the club and felt the Serie was not as attractive as the Premier League or the La Liga. He also felt that he is more likely to win the Champions League with PS than he could with Juventus. Ronaldo and Juventus host Lyon the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 meeting with Juventus trailing the visitors by one goal.

Possibilities of any move was, however, hampered due to COVID-19 killing Ronaldo’s aspiration to play alongside Neymar and Mbappe. The move may have died for now but is certainly not buried. Juventus’ recent results – they won on in their last four league games – also did not help Ronaldo reconsider his decision. He is certainly not going anywhere for now. But it is clear that Ronaldo isn’t happy. Will the next season be his final season in Italy?

