Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC are all set to take on each other at the GMC Athletic Stadium in the ISL 2021-22. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and online streaming details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. So the JFC vs KBFC match is said to be quite an interesting fixture. Jamshedpur FC is spotted on number five of the ISL 2021-22 points table after a defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. A win here would mean that they will be featuring on number two of the points table. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC will look to dominate their position with a win. They currently feature on number two of the points table with 26 points. This is quite an important game keeping in mind the semi-finals of the Indian Super League 2021-22. The head-to-head stats between the two teams has been equally interesting. Out of the nine times the two teams have played each other, six of their games have ended with a draw. JFC has managed to win twice and KBFC has won a single game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Goa. The match will take place on February 10, 2022 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

