Chelsea legend John Terry will celebrate his 40th birthday today (December 7, 2020). The English centre-back is considered as one of the best defenders of his generation and was instrumental in the London club lifting their first-ever Premier League title and their maiden Champions League crown. The footballer is also the most successful captain in the history of Chelsea FC. So as John Terry turns a year older, we take a look at lesser-known facts about him.

Coming through the youth academy of Chelsea, John Terry made his debut for the London club at the age of 17 against Aston Villa in October 1998. The defender played for Chelsea from 1998 to 2017 and has led them to five Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, one UEFA Europa League and one UEFA Champions League title.

Lesser-Known Facts About John Terry

John Terry made his debut for Chelsea in 1998 and spent 17 years with the Blues

He is the most successful captain in Chelsea FC’s history winning 17 major team honours

John Terry is the highest-scoring defender in Chelsea’s history with 67 strikes in all competition

He led Chelsea to their first-ever Champions League title in 2012

Terry is one of five players to make more than 500 appearances for Chelsea

He represented England in two World Cups (2006, 2010) and two European Championships (2004, 2012)

Following his departure from Chelsea in 2017, John Terry spent one year at Aston Villa in the Championship before retiring. The defender later returned to the club joining The Villans’ coaching staff as a part of Dean Smith’s management team. Aston Villa were promoted to the Premier League in 2019 and Terry is still a part of their staff.

