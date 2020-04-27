Jose Mourinho Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi As He Names Best Football Player of All-Time

Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

For more than a decade Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football and are arguably considered as two of the best to ever play the game. But former Real Madrid and current Tottenham Hotspur manage Jose Mourinho believes that there is one player who is above both the footballing giants. In a recent interview, Mourinho claimed that Brazilian Ronaldo is the best player 'he had ever seen in his life'. Brazilian Legend Ricardo Kaka Picks His Favourite Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jose Mourinho has coached Cristiano Ronaldo during his time as manager of Madrid and has faced Lionel Messi on several occasions but the Portuguese said that Ronaldo Nazario was better and a more talented player than the two. ‘When I was in Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realised that Ronaldo was the best player I have ever seen in my life,’ Mourinho told LiveScore. Brazilian Ronaldo Better Than Cristiano, Former Inter Milan Striker Christian Vieri Ranks R9 Above CR7.

‘Ronaldo, the phenomenon. Cristiano and Leo Messi had longer careers, they stayed on top every day for 15 years. But if we talk strictly about talent and ability, nobody beats the Brazilian. The talent that the 19-year-old had was something incredible.’ The Spurs boss added.

Jose Mourinho worked with the Brazilian during his time at Barcelona, where he was an assistant to the legendary manager Sir Bobby Robson. Ronaldo played just one season at the Catalan side, scoring 47 goals in 49 appearances and winning the Copa Del Rey trophy.

The Brazilian had a successful career although it was hampered by a series on injuries. O Fenomeno lifted the World Cup on two occasions and also won the Ballon d’Or trophy twice while playing for the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid over the years.