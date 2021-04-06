Cadiz defender Juan Cala has denied allegations of racially abusing Valencia defender Mouctar Diakhaby during their side's recent La Liga clash at the Estadio Ramón de Carranza Stadium. Valencia players had left the field in the first half of the game following a verbal altercation between Diakhaby and Cala. It was later alleged that Cala had called him a 'negro de mierda' (black shit). After a 20-minute halt, Valencia players eventually returned to the pitch and resumed the game, saying the referee had warned them that they could lose the points and be further punished. However, Diakhaby was substituted, and the French professional didn't take part in the majority of the contest. Lionel Messi Accuses Referee Of Wanting To Book Him To Prevent Barcelona Star From Playing Against Real Madrid.

Following the conclusion of the game, Diakhaby took to Twitter and narrated the whole incidence. The 24-year-old said he was hurt and urged La Liga to take legal action against Cala. On the other hand, the Spanish defender had strongly denied the allegations and claimed that he only said "leave me in peace" following a dispute for the ball.

Mouctar Diakhaby's Post!!

" Negro de Mierda " pic.twitter.com/FcuT3PNwpy — Mouctar Diakhaby (@Diakhaby_5) April 6, 2021

"I am in a state of shock, I am being accused of something I know nothing of. There was a clash between us, and I told him 'leave me in peace'. I don't know what Diakhaby thought he heard, if he misheard or has invented something. I just told him to leave me in peace," Cala said in a verbal press conference.

"This has all become a circus. I will take legal action against all the people who have tried to play with my honour. My lawyers are compiling the information," he added.

The 31-year-old further said that he wouldn't have any problem in solving this issue with Diakhaby, maintaining that there's no room for racism in Spanish football.

"I would have no problem sitting down with Diakhaby and I could explain to him that I did not say that. I could tell him that there is no racism in Spanish football, between players. Each team has five or six players of colour. I am in favour of supporting the fight against racism, but for me there is no racism between players in Spanish football," the Cadiz star opined.

Meanwhile, La Liga president Javier Tebas has said that an investigation is underway, and there's no place for racism. However, he also suggested that no action can be taken if there is no audio proving that a racist comment was made.

