Juventus are up against second-division SPAL in the quarter-final clash of Coppa Italia 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Wednesday mid-night (January 28). The Old Lady have gained the momentum lately and would like to extend their winning run. Coming off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna, the Bianconeri must be high on confidence as well. On the other hand, SPAL are the only team from Serie B in the last eight of the Coppa Italia and upsetting Andre Pirlo’s men will be a jolting task. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, strikers and mid-fielders for JUV vs SPL match. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Juventus Beat Bologna 2-0.

Speaking of the head-to-head record, the two sides have locked horns on six previous occasions with Juventus emerging victorious four times. Only one encounter went in SPAL’s favour whereas the other fixture resulted in a draw. Although the home side are touted as firm favourites, they will be without Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala's services. Hence, Andre Pirlo’s men can’t afford to be complacent. As the upcoming contest takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Juventus vs SPAL, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Quarter-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeepers –SPAL custodian Etrit Berisha (SPL) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this fantasy team.

Juventus vs SPAL, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Quarter-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – The defenders mostly pick themselves. We will go with three defenders and they are Radu Dragusin (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Giorgio Chiellini (JUV).

Juventus vs SPAL, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Quarter-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Federico Bernardeschi (JUV), Alessandro Murgia (SPL) and Marco D'Alessandro (SPL) should be picked as midfielders in your fantasy team.

Juventus vs SPAL, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Quarter-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Manolo Portanova (JUV), Alvaro Morata (JUV) and Sergio Floccari (SPL) will form the three-man front-line and can be the most devastating trio too.

Juventus vs SPAL, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Quarter-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction: Etrit Berisha (SPL), Radu Dragusin (JUV), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Giorgio Chiellini (JUV), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Federico Bernardeschi (JUV), Alessandro Murgia (SPL), Marco D'Alessandro (SPL), Manolo Portanova (JUV), Alvaro Morata (JUV), Sergio Floccari (SPL)

Alvaro Morata (JUV) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Manolo Portanova (JUV) can fill the vice-captain slot.

