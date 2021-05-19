Juventus launched home kits for the upcoming season and the pictures of the players with the new jerseys went viral on social media. The new kits saw the return of black and white stripes and this is something that the fans have loved the most. It also has '10' written on the inside collar of the shirt and this is to donate a decade of Allianz Stadium being opened up. According to the official announcement on Juventus.com, being “made with primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials that places sustainability at the centre of innovation.” Amid Transfer Rumours Cristiano Ronaldo Unveils Juventus' New Home Kit for 2021-22 Season (Pics and Video Inside).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Weston Mckainne were the ones who posed with the new shirts. The official account of the Binconeri shared the visual of the shirts on their social media accounts. They also shared a video of the same on their social media accounts. As per reports, the team could wear new shirts during the Coppa Italia 2021 finals.

Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

I love how we went back to our classic ways and just kept it basic black and white, but the sponsor just ruins it — kdl (@thescrubkdl) May 18, 2021

Classic Stripes

Liked the classic stripes, but not the double sponsors. — Andri Hendra (@andrihen001) May 18, 2021

Beautiful kits

Beautiful kits. Would be a nice addition to europa league next season — Martin Thomas (@martin_kerala) May 18, 2021

Another one

Beautiful kit but the sponsor ruins it — Nick (@NickCorste) May 18, 2021

Last one

Kits are amazing but why is there a 4xe thing? — TLM (@Ferrari500TR) May 18, 2021

Amid Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer rumours, Ronaldo posed for pictures with new kits. Do tell us your views about the new kits of the Bianconeri. Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).