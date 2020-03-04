Juventus vs AC Milan, 2019–20 Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2nd Leg Match Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Penalty Kick During Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia Match (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final 2nd leg match has postponed to a later date due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis in Italy. Reports of the JUV vs MIL match being called-off arrived as the Civil Protection Agency of Italy confirmed that as many as 27 people died after being affected with the epidemic in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 79 in the country. The Coppa Italia 2019-20 semi-final is currently tied on 1-1 with Cristiano Ronaldo rescuing Juventus in with a controversial penalty in Milan after Ante Rebic had put the home side ahead. This, however, isn’t the first game postponed in Italy due to the rising Coronavirus threat. Juventus Set Unwanted Milestones As Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. Draws Blank Against Lyon in Champions League.

The 2nd and deciding leg of the semi-final was to be played at the Allianz Arena in Turin. But hours, prior to the match, the Mayor of Turin Chiara Appendino and prefect Claudio Paolomba met the representatives of Juventus club wherein it was decided that the match will be postponed. "Juventus respects any decision taken by the authorities, public health is also a priority good for society,” Claudio Albanese, the club’s chief media representative, was quoted as saying by Goal. Juventus vs Inter Milan Among Five Italian Serie A Football Matches Rescheduled Due to Coronavirus.

Earlier, Juventus’ Serie A league match against Inter Milan in the weekend was also postponed to a later date due to the same reason. The match widely seen a title-deciding clash in Italy was called-off and will now be played an undecided later date. Meanwhile, all sporting events in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna have been banned until March 8 with the virus spreading fast. Only four league matches were played in the Serie A last week and a host of games have been cancelled for the upcoming week.