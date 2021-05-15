Juventus will be looking to keep the pressure on the teams in the top four spots when they take on newly crowned champions Inter Milan in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). The Bianconeri are fifth in the table and will be looking to move higher. Meanwhile, fans searching for Juventus vs Inter Milan live streaming details can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Abandoned by Juventus Teammates, Bianconeri Players Apparently Fed Up With Special Treatment Given to CR7.

Inter Milan are the first champions of Italy in a decade not named Juventus and Antonio Conte’s side will be looking to make a huge statement with a win against the record champions. The Nerazzurri haven’t had a great record against the Biancoenri in recent years but a win will lay down a marker that this season wasn’t a one-off. Meanwhile, Juventus, are battling to get into the top four and a win against the Champions will keep them in the hunt heading into the final fixture of the season.

When is Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). The match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can live telecast the Juventus vs Inter Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television in India. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. So fans can live telecast the match on Sony Sports channels on their television.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match

Fans in India searching for how to watch the free live streaming online of Juventus vs Inter Milan match can watch the live-action on the Sonyliv app as well as the website.

