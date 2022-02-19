Kerala Blasters are set to lock horns with ATK Mohun Bagan in an Indian Super League 2021-22 encounter at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday, February 19. In what can be called a blockbuster encounter, both these teams would aim to bag all three points, which is very crucial at this stage in the season. Kerala Blasters are fourth on the points table with 26 points. ATK Mohun Bagan are second, with three more points and they have the advantage of having played one game less. The Mariners have been in excellent form in recent times and are currently on an 11-match undefeated run. A victory would see the Mariners climb on top of the points table. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

In recent encounters, ATK Mohun Bagan have always had the better of Kerala Blasters, their most recent fixture being this season's opener where the Mariners reigned supreme 4-2. Since that game, Kerala Blasters have improved massively and hence, this match definitely has all the makings of a very exciting contest between two equally matched sides. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the game below.

When is Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco Da Gama. The match will take place on February 19, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs ATKMB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

