Kevin De Bruyne Fires Warning to Thierry Henry, Aims to Break Frenchman’s Premier League Assists Record

Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is one of the best players in the world right now and is well known for his playmaking abilities. The Belgium star has had a brilliant season, racking up 16 assists and scoring eight goals in the Premier League so far. But the 28-year-old is adamant of breaking the league’s all-time assist record of 20 which belongs to former Arsenal player Thierry Henry, which the Frenchman managed during the 2002-03 season. Kevin de Bruyne Explains Why He Would Love to Play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is the Belgium’s second most productive season in the Premier League as he had managed 18 assists during Manchester City’s record-breaking 2016-17 season. Speaking to The Athletic's Ornstein & Chapman podcast, De Bruyne said that he was irked that he doesn’t have 17 assists, referring to Raheem Sterling’s goal against Arsenal. Sergio Aguero is Manchester City's Biggest Idol, Says Gabriel Jesus.

‘To be honest, I feel like I'm on 17 – I know they took one away from me at Arsenal. I don't know why they did it, I still don't understand it,’ said the Manchester City superstar. ‘I always joked with Henry in the national team, even at Vincent Kompany's testimonial this year. I saw him and said 'I'm coming for you this year.’ De Bruyne added.

‘To have 16 assists is really nice and speaks really well for a creative player. But if it doesn't happen we still go on. When you get something [a record] it fills you with pride because I had it in Germany and it's nice to see you broke some records,’ the 28-year-old added further.

Kevin De Bruyne’s brilliant season was recognised by The Athletic as they named him as their player of the season. But things have not all been merry for the City players as, according midfielder Bernardo Silva, members of the Man City squad are often overlooked by the Premier League when it comes to individual awards.