One of the favourites for Euro 2020 glory, Belgium, are sweating over the fitness of their star man Kevin de Bruyne, who remains a doubt for the competition after picking up a facial injury in Manchester City’s Champions League final loss to Chelsea last week. The midfielder avoided surgery over his injury but is yet to be given green light by the Belgium team’s medical staff to represent the country at the European Champions. Euro 2020 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

There is optimism in the Belgium camp over Kevin De Bruyne’s participation in the Euro 2020 campaign but the Manchester City midfielder could miss the opening few games of the international tournament. The 29-year-old, who suffered a facial injury against Chelsea is set to miss Belgium’s opening game of the European Championship against Russia and there is a possibility that De Bruyne might not be available for few matches after that, said manager Roberto Martinez.

‘De Bruyne is unlikely to be fit for that first match so whoever replaces him will have to show he's ready. I would say that until next week we won't know exactly where we are with Kevin. Now, allow him to relax. He could be available for the Euros but we don't know when at the moment. It's too early to give you an answer now, we must first get the green light from the medical side said the Belgium boss.

Kevin de Bruyne suffered a fracture to his nose and eye socket and there were initial fears that the midfielder will be ruled out of the European Championship but it wasn’t the case as he has been named in Belgium team for the Euro’s.

The Manchester City star man’s involvement in the competition opener is unlikely but Roberto Martinez will hope that his star creator could get himself fit for the game after that. Belgium face Denmark on June 17 and Finland in their final Group B fixture on June 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2021 04:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).