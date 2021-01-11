Former UFC star and Lightweight champions Khabib Nurmagomedov recently displayed his footballing skills while playing alongside AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf. The Russian Mixed-Martial artist announced his retirement from the sport in October 2020 after defending his title against Justin Gaethje at the UFC 254 pay-per-view. The 32-year-old bowed out at an undefeated record of 29-0. Khabib Nurmagomedov Congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo For Completing 15 Years at The Top in Football.

Alongside his passion for MMA, Khabib is also a huge football fan and supports Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Russian participated in a football match in Dubai alongside the former Los Blancos and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf and famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir. The 32-year-old showed some great skills while playing the game, notably his incredible turn of pace. Khabib Nurmagomedov to Come Out of Retirement?

The Russian Mixed Martial Artist also revealed that Clarence Seedorf was the favourite player of his late father. The former Dutch international played for the likes of Real Madrid, Ajax, AC Milan and Inter Milan during his career, winning countless trophies with them. Seedorf retired in 2014 following a spell with Brazilian outfit Botafogo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has retired from the UFC but there are reports of the Russian returning back to the octagon. The Russian’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, has said that the 32-year-old might make a comeback of former champion George St Pierre is serious about his return to the ring at 39-years of age.

While several reports suggest that UFC president Dana White believes that former two-division champion Conor McGregor will be the perfect opponent for Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman is set to return back to the octagon later in January 2021 when he faces Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

