Kylian Mbappe has been one of the top trends on social media. This time it is for the wrong reasons. So last night as France got knocked out of the Euro 2020 as they lost the round of 16 match against Switzerland, on penalties. Kylian Mbappe was held responsible for the same as he missed out on one penalty which gave an upper hand to their opponents. After losing the game on penalties, the PSG forward took to social media and apologised to the fans. Switzerland Scripts a Perfect Tale for Eliminating France From Euro 2020, Grant Xhaka's Men Win on Penalties.

He posted a tweet that read, "I am sorry for the penalty. I wanted to help the team but I missed it. To relax will be difficult but it's, unfortunately, a pitfall in this sport," read the part of the note. Talking about Switzerland's win, this is the first time in 67 years that they have won a knock-out match in a major tournament.

Check out the tweet by Mbappe below:

Check out the Twitter thread by Yefa to know how the penalties panned out for both sides:

Mbappé is denied by Sommer! 🇨🇭: ✅✅✅✅✅ 🇫🇷: ✅✅✅✅❌#EURO2020 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 28, 2021

Here's the video:

Switzerland coach Granit Xhaka was all praises for the team and he lauded the boys for the spirit they displayed on the field. “To come back like this, to show this spirit, to show this character, I'm very proud to be part of this team," he explained. For team France, Karim Benzema had scored a brace and Haris Seferovic scored a couple of goals for Switzerland.

