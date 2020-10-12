Kylian Mbappe praised ‘idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo after facing the Juventus star during the France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020-21 group match on Sunday. Mbappe, who idolised Ronaldo growing up, put in a solid effort against Portugal but failed to find the net as the match ended in a goalless draw. Ronaldo and Mbappe had the best opportunity for their respective sides in the match. Mbappe later took to social media to share a picture with Ronaldo and addressed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as his ‘idol’. France vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Video Highlights: World Champions Involved in Goalless Stalemate in First Meeting With Portugal Since Euro 2016 Final.

Mbappe has always been a fan of Ronaldo and has even revealed how he idolised Ronaldo growing up and always wanted to become a player like him. The 21-year-old met Ronaldo when he had gone for a trial at Real Madrid in 2013. "He is a hero from my childhood and it was amazing to meet him when I visited Valdebebas," the PSG and French star told Marca. "I admired him when I was younger. From someone who has won five Ballons d'Or, you can learn a lot. He's a great player.”

Kylian Mbappe Shares Picture With Cristiano Ronaldo

View this post on Instagram Idol 👑🐐... @cristiano A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe) on Oct 11, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

He first faced Ronaldo when Real Madrid played Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champion League round of 16 in 2018. Ronaldo led Madrid to a win. Since then the Portuguese has joined Juventus while Mbappe has gone to establish himself as one the game’s brightest talents and is already a World Cup winner. He shared a lovely moment with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at the start of the second half during France vs Portugal match.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts on Kylian Mbappe's Post

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts on Kylian Mbappe's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Both the stars were seen laughing and shared a light moment before action resumed in the second half of the UEFA Nations League clash. Later after the match, Mbappe took to social media to share two pictures with his idol.

Ronaldo even commented on the post on Instagram with a fist emoji. Ronaldo failed to fire Portugal to a win against France. He had the best opportunity in the match and was clear on goal after a cheeky flick by Bernardo Silva. But Ronaldo’s shot was blocked by Lucas Hernandez and the game ended in a goalless stalemate.

