It is certainly tough to be a defender in a league that boasts of some of the world’s best attacking talents. La Liga is one of Europe’s top five leagues and among the most competitive football leagues around the world. But irrespective of the attacking talents that dominate its shores, La Liga have also been home to some of the world’s best defenders. Roberto Carlos, Carles Puyol, Ronald Koeman, Fernando Hierro and Diego Godin are just some top defenders that have plied their trade in La Liga and made a successful career. Here we take a look at the top defenders in La Liga this season. La Liga 2020-21 Best Forwards: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Other Top Strikers in Spain's Top Division Football League This Season.

It has been a topsy turvy season so far in Spain with no side still clear favourite to win the La Liga title heading into Christmas. The top position have been exchanged between three different sides with Barcelona struggling mid-table and Real Madrid lacking consistency. The struggles of the big two have livened up expectations for other sides to lift the La Liga title this year.

Five Best Defenders in La Liga 2020-21

1 Sergio Ramos

The Real Madrid captain is La Liga’s best centre-back at present. His superiority on the air, towering headers and his uncanny ability to score goals regularly has made Sergio Ramos one of the finest all-around defenders in world football. In addition to his superb defending skill. Ramos also takes penalties for his club and country and also scores from set-pieces

2 Kieran Trippier

The Englishman has played an influential role in helping Atletico Madrid keep eight clean sheets in 14 La Liga matches this season. He has also popped up with four assists and is one of the best full-backs in La Liga this season.

3 Marcelo

His pace may have slowed down with age and Marcelo may not be the best one-on-one defenders in recent times. But his presence in the Real Madrid team makes the side look so much better and gives them a greater chance to win against any opposition. His dazzling runs down the channels and eye a pass is what makes Marcelo special.

4 Pau Torres

The young Villarreal centre-back has been exceptional this season and has been a key player to lead his side to the top four in La Liga 2020-21. Torres has also made his international debut and has already played six times for the Spain national team after managing just one cap last season.

5 Jesus Navas

Sevilla captain and right-back Jesus Navas has already made three assists in La Liga 2020-21. His runs down the right channel have always caused havoc for opposition teams. Navas, who started as a winger, has transitioned well into a right-sided full-back and is one of the finest defenders in the league. He also led Sevilla to the Europa League title last year after beating the likes of Manchester United and Inter Milan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2020 08:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).