With Barcelona and Real Madrid struggling this season, La Liga 2020-21 is open wide for any other side to go ahead and win it. And for the early parts, Atletico Madrid are the team to beat as Diego Simeone’s men chase their first domestic league title since 2014. Teams have failed to produce consistent results due to which many find themselves in unexpected positions. With 2020 coming to an end, we take a look at some major fixtures in the Spanish top division in 2021. La Liga 2020-21 Best Forwards: Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Other Top Strikers in Spain's Top Division Football League This Season.

Much like several footballing leagues around the globe, La Liga teams have very few times to prepare themselves in-between seasons, the effects of which can be clearly seen. The major shock from the league this campaign is the start made by Barcelona (6th), Getafe (14th) and Valencia (17th), as the teams are far from where they expected to be going into the new year. Sergio Ramos, Kieran Trippier, Pau Torres and Other Top Defenders in Spain’s Top Division Football League This Season.

Major La Liga 2020-21 Fixtures in 2021

Date Matches Venue January 12, 2021 (Tuesday) Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Wanda Metropolitano January 24, 2021 (Sunday) Atletico Madrid vs Valencia Wanda Metropolitano February 14, 2021 (Sunday) Real Madrid vs Valencia Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium February 28, 2021 (Sunday) Sevilla vs Barcelona Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan February 28, 2021 (Sunday) Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid La Ceramica Stadium March 7, 2021 (Sunday) Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Wanda Metropolitano March 21, 2021 (Sunday) Real Sociedad vs Barcelona Anoeta April 4, 2021 (Sunday) Sevilla vs Atletico Madrid Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan April 11, 2021 (Sunday) Real Madrid vs Barcelona Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium April 25, 2021 (Sunday) Villarreal vs Barcelona La Ceramica Stadium May 2, 2021 (Sunday) Valencia vs Barcelona Mestalla May 9, 2020 (Sunday) Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Camp Nou May 9, 2020 (Sunday) Real Madrid vs Sevilla Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium May 12, 2020 (Wednesday) Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Wanda Metropolitano

Real Madrid are the defending champions but have a lot to do if they are to retain their crown as cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid are a couple of points ahead of them with games in hand. Meanwhile, Barcelona have been inconsistent to the season and will need to put on a decent run of results of they are to make it into the top four come May.

