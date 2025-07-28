Club Football season is currently going through the season-end break and is all set to resume with all its actions from midway of August. The last competition to be played in the 2024-25 was the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 which marked the end of a really long season. Now, clubs are preparing for the upcoming season by being active in the transfer window and adding new players to their roster. The administrators are also preparing for the upcoming season, reinforcing transparent gameplay, viewing experience, broadcast quality and economy of the league. Amid this, La Liga President Javier Tebas has planned to introduce a new VAR rule in La Liga 2025-26. AIFF Confirms Receiving 'Fake' Applications From Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez For the Role of India National Football Team Head Coach.

What Will be the Change in VAR Rule in La Liga?

According to partidazocope, La Liga are reportedly set to introduce a new rule in the upcoming season. According to the new rule, coaches can now request VAR reviews with two opportunities per match. Which means, if a coach thinks that a decision is very close and deserves to be reviewed, they can signal to the referee, who will then proceed with a VAR. A coach will get two chances to use the VAR for a decision and if it is right, they will retain the VAR. The goal is to cut down on obvious refereeing mistakes to make the game feel a bit fairer. This also adds a whole new tactical element as well. Coaches will have to think carefully about when to play their cards. Do they risk a challenge on a 50/50 call in the first half, or save it for a crucial moment late in the game? It will definitely put more pressure on the refs, knowing that a coach can question their calls in real-time.

Will the New Rules of VAR Be Applied to All the Divisions of Spanish Football League?

According to the reports, a low-cost version of the VAR, named VAR lite will be applied for the lower division leagues of Spanish football. The VAR lite will also be run in the new system of coach's appeal. It is yet to be confirmed whether La Liga will approve the use of the new VAR system in the top division. But there is possibility with the big referring and VAR controversies in the League between Real Madrid and Barcelona last season. Football Players’ Union Hits Back at ‘Autocratic’ FIFA and Gianni Infantino in Fallout From Club World Cup 2025.

Is the New VAR System Similar to DRS in Cricket?

Yes, the new VAR system proposed for the La Liga 2025-26 according to reports, is similar to the game of cricket's DRS system or Decision Review System. In this system, except for certain decisions, on field Umpires (Cricket equivalent of referees) don't have the liberty to use the technology. In that case, the team who think it is a decision worth taking a second look goes for the DRS. They have a 2-3 chances depending on formats. If they are wrong, they lose the review. If they are right, they will retain it. The reported VAR system is similar to cricket's DRS.

