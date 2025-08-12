La Liga 2025-26 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: The grand Spanish top-tier, La Liga is undoubtedly one of the most popular, most famous, and most competitive football leagues in not just Europe, but all over the world. La Liga 2025-26 marks the 95th edition of the grand first division football tournament of Spain. Giants FC Barcelona are the defending champions, claiming their 28th title in 2024-25. Real Madrid CF however, remain the most successful, with 36 trophies in their belt. Barcelona, Villarreal Set To Make History With First-Ever La Liga Match in USA; Pending FIFA Approval.

Once headlined by the greatest footballers of all time, like Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and many more, La Liga has still not lost its charm. In fact, the world's best talents, like Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior, still guard the league. Even stalwarts like Robert Lewandowski shine here. On that note, as the heavyweights: FC Barcelona, Real Madrid CF, and Atletico de Madrid, along with the other 20 world-class sides, gear up to lock horns, read below to know the live streaming and live telecast viewing options.

La Liga 2025-26 Details

Series La Liga 2025-26 Date August 15, 2025 to May 24, 2026 Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast in India

Where to Watch La Liga 2025-26 Matches Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for La Liga in India. Therefore, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the La Liga 2025-26 matches on their TV channels in India. Read below for live streaming viewing options. DRS In La Liga? Spanish Football League Set to Reportedly Empower Club Coaches With VAR Requests Ahead of 2025-26 Season.

How to Watch La Liga 2025-26 Matches Live Streaming Online in India?

FanCode have the live streaming viewing rights of the Spanish top-division football in India. So, fans can watch the La Liga 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website. As per the official FanCode website, it will be live streaming 380 matches of 20 teams combined in India. It is expected that fans need to buy match or tour passes to watch La Liga 2025-26 matches in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2025 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).