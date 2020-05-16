La Liga Clubs Villarreal and Getafe Deny Match Fixing Allegations

Villarreal and Getafe (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

La Liga sides Villarreal and Getafe are in hot waters after the two clubs were accused of being involved in match-fixing according to reports in Spain. However, the two clubs have denied any wrong-doing. It was reported that the game between the two teams on the final day of last season is under investigation. Villarreal and Getafe drew 2-2 at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on May 18, 2019, a match in which Getafe needed a win to have any chance of qualifying for Champions league. La Liga Return Date Revealed by Leganes Manager Javier Aguirre.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the two teams were involved in match-fixing however, the sides released statements in response to the allegations. ‘Both Villarreal CF and its first team want to underline that they absolutely reject the accusations made in recent hours and want to publicly deny in a categoric and emphatic way the alleged involvement in match fixing during the match against Getafe CF (2-2) at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, corresponding to matchday 38 of last season.’ Read the statement released by the Yellow Submarine. Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid Defender, Returns to Training After Recovering From Coronavirus.

‘Villarreal CF will study and weigh up the possibility of taking legal action against this situation’ they added. Getafe also said that they would consider legal actions and also defended their striker Jorge Molina who was named as a culprit in reports.

In their statement, Getafe said that the club wants ‘to offer its unconditional support to' Molina and 'regret the serious violation of his fundamental right to the presumption of innocence'. ‘We want to spread a message of rejection and categorically deny any implication related to this matter.’ They added.