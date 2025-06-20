US President Donald Trump asked a surprising question to the Juventus men's team players that left them feeling awkward and puzzled during their White House visit. The Italian side had a delegation comprising players and some officials who had an official visit to the White House to meet the US President and this happened when the latter asked a question on women playing in the men's team. “Could a woman make your team, fellas?” asked Donald Trump while looking at the Juventus players and officials who were standing behind him. Few players were seen smiling, not knowing what to answer and later, he turned to Juventus general manager Damien Comolli and asked the same thing. He responded, "We have a very good women’s team." The video of this awkward interaction at the White House has gone viral. Meanwhile, Juventus had a great start to their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign, beating Al-Ain 5-0. Lionel Messi Becomes Highest Goal-Scorer in FIFA Men's Competitions, Achieves Feat With Sensational Free-Kick in Inter Miami vs Porto Club World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

US President Donald Trump's Awkward Interaction With Juventus Players

