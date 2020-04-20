Laurtaro Martinez Transfer Update: Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Speaks About Club’s Chances of Signing the Argentine Striker

Inter Milan Player Lautaro Martinez (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

FC Barcelona are looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez and have identified Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez as their top priority. The Blaugrana club have been linked with the Argentine for quite some time and are hoping that he can form a great partnership with fellow Argentina team-mate Lionel Messi. Newly appointed Barcelona manager Quique Setien has opened about the chances of Spanish club signing Martinez and even Neymar Jr in the summer. Lautaro Martinez’s Agent Confirms Ongoing Talks With ‘Many Clubs’ Amid Interest From Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Setien was neither optimistic nor pessimistic about Barcelona’s chances of signing the two footballers in the summer as he said that the coronavirus pandemic will have a great impact on the transfer window. ‘I am not pessimistic or optimistic with Lautaro. I like how I like great footballers, but I have no illusions with any’ he told Onda Cero. Alex Ferguson Wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to Go to Barcelona.

‘We talk about transfers, but this pandemic is going to condition many things. The situation of the clubs will be economically complicated,’ Quique Setien added. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano said that talks between Inter Milan are Barcelona are on stand-by for new. He further added that the situation also applies to Neymar Jr as the Catalan giants will find it difficult to sign the Brazilian due to effect of COVID-19.

The 22-year-old Argentine has been brilliant this season and has formed a formidable partnership with Romelu Lukaku for Inter Milan. Lautaro Martinez has been sensational this season, scoring 16 and assisting four times in 31 appearances in all competitions.